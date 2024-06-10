South Africa break India's record against Pakistan, make it nine out of nine against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South African cricket team.

South Africa have registered a historic win against Bangladesh as they defeated them in a low-scoring thriller at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

The Proteas side broke India's record against Pakistan and defended the lowest total in T20 World Cup history. The Aiden Markram-led side won the thriller by four runs while defending 113. This is their ninth win over Bangladesh in T20Is in as many face-offs against them.

India equalled the record of the lowest total defended in the tournament when they defeated Pakistan in an epic clash in New York. The Men in Blue defended 119 against the Men in Green, equalling Sri Lanka's defence of 119 against New Zealand in the 2014 T20 World Cup. The joint-record stood less than 24 hours as it now belongs to the Proteas side.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first on the slow and challenging surface of New York. While most of their batters failed to play well on this surface, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen rescued the Proteas side with a 79-run stand from as many balls.

Lowest totals defended in T20 World Cups:

SA vs BAN: 114 runs defended in 2024 WC

IND vs PAK: 120 defended in 2024 WC

SL vs NZ: 120 defended in 2024 WC

AFG vs WI: 124 defended in 2016 WC

NZ vs IND: 127 in 2016 WC

Bangladesh were asked to chase 114 but due to the challenging nature of the pitch, the Bangla Tigers were made to fight hard for the runs, just like Pakistan were against India.

Keshav Maharaj was tasked to do the tough job of defending 11 runs off the final over against the likes of Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali. But he bowled extremely well and held his nerves to take the Proteas home by four runs. For Bangladesh, Towhid Hridoy was the top-scorer with 37, while Mahmudullah, who nearly brought his team home, went back for 20 after being caught out at the deep.

With this win, the Proteas have more than a foot in the Super Eight stage. They have six wins in three matches and are most likely to make it to the next stage of the tournament.

