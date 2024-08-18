South Africa break India and Australia's joint Test record after series win against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South African players celebrating against West Indies

South Africa men's cricket team continued their dominant record against West Indies with a Test series win in Guyana on Saturday. Temba Bavuma's men successfully defended 262 runs on Day 3 of the second Test at Providence Stadium to seal the two-match series by 1-0.

The Proteas boast an impressive head-to-head record against West Indies with just three defeats in 33 Test encounters. After winning the second Test match, South Africa recorded their tenth consecutive Test series win against West Indies stretching back from 1998.

South Africa became the first team in international cricket to record ten consecutive Test series wins against an opponent. They broke India and Australia's previous joint record of consecutive nine Test series wins.

Notably, both India and Australia held the record against West Indies with the former currently maintaining it from 2002. Australia registered nine consecutive Test series wins against West Indies from 2000 to 2022.

South Africa lost their first-ever Test series (one match) against West Indies in 1991-92 but then they displayed utter dominance against the Caribbean side in red-ball cricket. South Africa last lost a Test match against West Indies at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth in 2007.

