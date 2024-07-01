South Africa announce T20I squad for series against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa Women

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced 15-member Women's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India. The team has already played three ODIs and the one-off Test on the tour and has lost all of them. However, the visitors have put up admirable fight in all the matches and will be hoping to do well in T20Is.

South Africa lost the ODI series 3-0 while India defeated them by 10 wickets in the Test match played in Chennai. The T20I series is set to commence on July 5 in Chennai with the tour set to conclude on July 9. As far as the squad is concerned, Chloe Tryone is the only new addition to the squad that featured in ODIs and the Test match.

She has already reached India and was also involved in a net session during the Test. All-rounders Delmi Tuckers and Nondumiso Shangase will return home now as they were part of the Test and ODI squad only. South Africa head coach Dillo du Preez is happy with the squad and especially with veteran Tryon returning from back injury. He feels that this series is extremely important keeping in mind the T20 World Cup is set to be played in Bangladesh later this year.

"We're excited with the 15-player squad that has been selected for the T20I series. We also have Chloe back in the team after recovering from an injury. She brings a lot of experience to the team and we can't wait to see her back on the field. We have our last three T20I matches against India. This will give us some time to look at one or two options before we go home and start our final preparation for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh," he said.

South Africa Women's squad for T20I series: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.