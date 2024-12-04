Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
South Africa announce T20I squad for Pakistan series; Heinrich Klaasen named captain, Anrich Nortje returns

The regular captain Aiden Makram and star players Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada are currently involved in the Sri Lanka Test series and will miss the three-match T20I series against Pakistan starting on December 10.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 04, 2024 13:31 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 13:41 IST
Heinrich Klaasen
Image Source : GETTY Heinrich Klaasen to lead South Africa in T20Is against Pakistan

South Africa announced their T20I squad for the upcoming home series against Pakistan on Wednesday. The star wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen was named captain for the three-match series starting on December 10 in Durban.

The regular white-ball captain Aiden Makram is currently involved in the Test series against Sri Lanka and will miss the Pakistan T20Is along with star cricketers Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen. 

Meanwhile, the experienced fast bowler Anrich Nortje and the star spinner Tarbaiz Shamsi are included in the T20I squad for the first time since the 2024 World Cup. The veteran Rassie van der Dussen and the rising youngster Kwena Maphaka also make the team.

"Anrich (Nortje) is very much in line for the Champions Trophy," South Africa's white-ball head coach Rob Walter said. "He has a lot of experience so playing lots of fifty-over cricket is not necessary. Before that, he will be very active in the SA20 and in this series. I am not worried about him from a playing point of view. He is not a young cricketer, he understands his game. There's enough cricket between now and then for him to be selected."

South Africa's T20I squad against Pakistan

Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen.

More to follow...

