South Africa announce squad for T20 World Cup, no Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs; Kagiso Rabada returns

South Africa have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 with Aiden Markram set to lead the 15-member side.

Star batters Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have missed out on the squad, while fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada returns after missing the T20I series against India due to a rib injury. Meanwhile, a string of players are getting their maiden call-ups for the T20 World Cup.

"T20 International (T20I) captain Aiden Markram will lead the side, which includes maiden T20 World Cup call-ups for Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, and Jason Smith," CSA said in a statement on social media.

Speaking on the squad selection, selection convener Patrick Moroney said, "We have had to make some big calls, but we feel this group is the strongest and has every chance of succeeding in India and Sri Lanka."

"We have assembled a world-class squad with some of the finest and most experienced players in the game, together with some of the best T20 youngsters coming through."

Meanwhile, de Zorzi's inclusion in the squad is one of the major talking points as he has not played for a month after suffering a hamstring injury during an ODI against India in Raipur. Prior to that, the Southpaw was in good form.

A surprising inclusion in the squad is that of top-order batter Jason Smith, as he has just played five international matches. However, he has been hogginh the limelight with his finishing touches as seen during his unbeaten 68 off 19 balls that powered the Dolphins into the CSAT20 Challenge playoffs. He also made a rapid 41 off 14 deliveries for MI Cape Town against DSG in the SA20 opener. He also offers a bit of a bowling option.

South Africa, the 2024 runners-up, have been drawn in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates. They will begin their campaign on February 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad.

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith.