South Africa announce playing XI for 1st ODI against England; Breetze, Rabada miss out on series opener After England, South Africa also announced their playing XI for the ODI series opener at Headingley, a day before. South Africa are coming off a 2-1 series victory against Australia in the format and will be keen to take the momentum over to England.

Leeds (England):

South Africa, too, announced their playing XI a day in advance, like their opponents, England. The Proteas, who recently had a successful away ODI assignment in Australia, had rested a few players in the finale, with the visitors taking an unassailable lead after two games themselves and hence, the likes of Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger returned to the line-up. Most of the batting line-up resembled that of the Australia series, apart from Tony de Zorzi, who retained his spot despite the first-choice players being back.

De Zorzi replaced Matthew Breetzke, the record holder, who missed out on his spot due to a niggle. Similarly, the spearhead, Kagiso Rabada, who missed the assignment altogether in Australia due to a right ankle inflammation, was still out due to the niggle.

The series will be an important pathway in South Africa's continued build-up for the home World Cup two years away, and even though skipper Temba Bavuma confirmed that David Miller stays in the mix, the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis will have to shoulder extra responsibility against a gun white-ball side of England.

The spotlight will be on the openers and the left-hander Ryan Rickelton, who has been struggling since the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Markram did get an 80-odd knock in the series opener in Cairns but didn't do much in the remaining games and if the visitors have to upset England early, the duo's partnership will be key for the middle-order to build on.

The three-match series begins in Leeds on September 2, followed by Lord's and Southampton on September 4 and 7.

South Africa playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger