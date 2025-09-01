Hundred's hat-trick hero to make his debut as England name team for 1st ODI against South Africa England will be hosting South Africa for a white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The Three Lions have announced their Playing XI for the first ODI with The Hundred 2025's hat-trick hero set to make his international debut.

New Delhi:

England have announced their Playing XI for the first ODI against South Africa on Tuesday, September 2 at Headingley, Leeds with Hundred's hat-trick star in line to make his debut.

Sonny Baker, the right-arm fast bowler of Manchester Originals who took the only hat trick in the Hundred 2025, will be making his international debut for the opening clash of the three-match series.

"Sonny Baker is set to make his England Men's debut in the first Metro Bank ODI against South Africa on Tuesday, having been named in Harry Brook's starting XI for the fixture," the England Cricket Board said on Baker in their statement on Monday.

Baker has delivered impressive performances in the domestic circuit recently, with the latest highlight being the hat-trick against eventual title winners Northern Superchargers. "The Hampshire bowler has impressed for his county, for England Lions and with Manchester Originals in The Hundred in recent months, earning him a place in his first international squad," the ECB added.

Meanwhile, Baker will be part of the three-pronged pace attack that also features Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. Adil Rashid, Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks are the spin-bowling options.

The Playing XI is largely unchanged from their third ODI against West Indies in June, with Saqib Mahmood and Matthew Potts being the only absentees from that team.

England host South Africa for a six-match white-ball series with three ODIs lining up first and concluding on September 7 before three T20Is kick in from September 10.

England's Playing XI for the first ODI:

Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker