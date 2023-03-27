South Africa announce full strength squad for crucial ODI series against Netherlands

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa name full strength squad for key series against the Netherlands

South Africa Cricket on Monday announced a full-strength squad for the upcoming crucial ODI series against the Netherlands at their home. The Proteas are yet to earn a direct qualification in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the two matches against the Dutch play an important role in their fate for the marquee event. The team will be led by Temba Bavuma and features all the key players including Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada among others.

South Africa are currently placed at the 9th spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings. The top eight teams will directly qualify for the mega event in India. Notably, only 1 automatic qualifying spot is available with 4 teams battling for it. The Proteas have 78 points and two wins will take them to 98, 10 points above 8th-placed West Indies. Apart from these two, Sri Lanka and Ireland are also in the mix.

Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada return to the squad after the ODI series against West Indies. Limited overs coach head coach Rob Walter is confident of his team will get the job done. “We have named our strongest possible squad for these games given the importance of these matches in the context of qualifying for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. We have a job to do and I am confident that with this group of players, we can get the job done," Walter said.

IPL franchises set to suffer setback

The IPL franchises will likely suffer a setback as the Proteas players can miss their opening matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans' David Miller had earlier stated that he would be playing for the Proteas, which will rule him out of the opening game against Chennai Super Kings on March 31. The first ODI between South Africa and Netherlands will be played on March 31, followed by the second one on April 2.

South Africa squad for the ODIs:

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen , Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje , Wayne Parnell , Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

