Sourav Ganguly set to return as CAB President, files unopposed nomination Sourav Ganguly is set to return as CAB president, filing an unopposed nomination ahead of the Sept 22 elections. The former BCCI chief aims to boost Bengal cricket amid key events, while also continuing his roles in franchise cricket, including SA20.

Kolkata:

Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is all set to return as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), with no opposing nominations filed ahead of the elections scheduled for September 22. Ganguly will take over the role from his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, who currently holds the post.

This marks a homecoming of sorts for Ganguly, who previously held the position between 2015 and 2019 before moving on to serve as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2019 to 2022. His return is expected to bring renewed focus and energy to Bengal cricket at a crucial time.

In a statement released by CAB on Sunday, Ganguly expressed his gratitude and optimism about the road ahead. He also highlighted several key events on the horizon, including India’s Test match against South Africa at Eden Gardens, fixtures from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and the Bengal Pro T20 League.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support. At CAB, there is no opposition. Everyone is a part of this association. We will all work together to take CAB and Bengal cricket ahead. There are important events coming up - Eden Gardens' India's Test match against South Africa, [matches of the men's] T20 World Cup, Bengal Pro T20 League. I will try and do my best,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly to juggle coaching and administration

While Ganguly prepares to return to state cricket administration, his involvement in the franchise cricket circuit continues. He recently took over as head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming SA20 Season 4, which is his first coaching role in a T20 league. Previously, he served as the mentor for Delhi Capitals in the 2019 IPL and later as director of cricket at JSW Sports, which owns the Capitals franchise across leagues, including the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

With his plate full, it remains to be seen how Ganguly will balance his commitments to franchise cricket with his impending responsibilities at CAB. However, his return to Bengal cricket is being widely welcomed, as fans and officials alike hope his leadership will bring a fresh push for development at the grassroots and professional levels.