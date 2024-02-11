Sourav Ganguly's phone worth Rs 1.6 lakh stolen, police case registered

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sourav Ganguly.

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has filed a police complaint at the Thakurpur police station suspecting a phone theft. As per several reports, Ganguly's phone was worth 1.6 lakh and it went missing from his Behala residence in Kolkata.

Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket is "deeply concerned" about the suspected theft as his phone has "multiple contact numbers and access to personal information and accounts". The Prince of Kolkata has requested the cops to take "appropriate action".

“I think my phone was stolen from home. I last saw the phone around 11:30 am on January 19. I tried to find the phone but couldn't find it. Deeply concerned about the loss of my phone. Because the phone has multiple contact numbers and access to personal information and accounts. I request you to trace the phone or take appropriate action," HT Bangla quoted Ganguly as saying during the report filed with the cops.

Sourav Ganguly opens up on U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

Ganguly, who led India to the final of the 2003 ICC ODI World Cup believes that the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup is a "loss-making tournament" and that tournaments apart from the ones involving the senior teams do not bring much profit.

India has not hosted the tournament ever and hence a rumour often circulates that the reason behind the same is the lack of revenue it generates. However, Ganguly quashed the rumours and said that the country may host the event soon.

There is no particular reason for it (India not hosting the U-19 World Cup). The other World Cups are played in India. What's wrong if this one is played in places where the senior World Cups don't take place that often? It's one way of taking the game to other countries," Ganguly told RevSportz.

"You can say it's a loss-making tournament. Most World Cups not featuring the senior men's teams are non-profit. But that's not the reason the U-19 World Cup hasn't been played in India. And I think it's going to be held in India," he added.