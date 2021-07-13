Sourav Ganguly condoles demise of Yashpal Sharma: 'Had the opportunity to work with him as captain'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Sourav Ganguly

India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma, an integral part of the team's middle-order, died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

In a career spanning 37 Tests and 42 ODIs, Sharma scored 1606 and runs respectively, including a match-winning fifty in the 1983 World Cup semi-final against England. He was also part of the selection panel that picked the triumphant 2011 World Cup squad under MS Dhoni's leadership.

The cricket fraternity, left stunned by Sharma's untimely demise, mourned the loss of the World Cup hero.

BCCI president and ex-India skipper Sourav Ganguly also condoled Sharma's death. "Sad to hear the news of Yashpal Sharma ..had the opportunity to work with him as captain, player and then on TV. A very important part of the 1983 win which showed young players like us dream of trophies. RIP," tweeted Ganguly.

Sharma had also witnessed Ganguly's fallout with the team's Australian coach Greg Chappell back in 2006. As a selector, Sharma had backed Ganguly at that time.

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan also condoled Sharma's death. "He was very fair as a selector and of course he was a great player. My condolences to his family," said N Srinivasan.

In his Ranji career, Sharma played 160 matches amassing 8,933 runs which included 21 centuries with the highest score of 201 not out. He represented three teams -- Punjab, Haryana and Railways.

He was an umpire too and stood in a couple of women's ODIs. The former player also served as coach of the Uttar Pradesh Ranji side.