Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID19

BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has been tested positive for COVID-19.

BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has been tested positive for COVID-19 and the 49-year old has been admitted to a city hospital, said the cricket board sources on Tuesday.

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.

The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

