Sophie Devine breaks ODI World Cup record, surpasses Deandra Dottin in NZ vs BAN clash New Zealand captain Sophie Devine scored 63 and formed a key 112-run partnership with Brooke Halliday against Bangladesh. She broke the record for most sixes in ODI World Cup history with 23, surpassing Deandra Dottin. Harmanpreet Kaur trails closely with 20 sixes.

Guwahati:

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine made history in the ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh at Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Batting at number four, she scored a vital 63 runs and shared a crucial 112-run partnership with Brooke Halliday, helping New Zealand post 227 runs. The White Ferns were struggling early, but Devine’s leadership and resilience and Halliday’s maturity in the middle overs steadied the innings.

During her knock, Devine hit two sixes, surpassing Deandra Dottin to become the player with the most sixes in ODI World Cup history. She now holds the record with 23 sixes, while India’s Harmanpreet Kaur is close behind at third with 20. With the tournament ongoing, Kaur has a strong chance to challenge Devine’s record, setting up an exciting rivalry between the two veterans, especially since this could be the final ODI World Cup for both players.

Most sixes in ODI World Cup

Player Sixes Sophie Devine 23 Deandra Dottin 22 Harmanpreet Kaur 20 Lizelle Lee 12 Chloe Tyron 11

Rabeya Khan stars with the ball for Bangladesh

Bangladesh had a decent start with the ball, but they failed to capitalise. Devine and Halliday paced their innings well, and that put pressure on the Nigar Sultana-led side. They managed to clinch wickets at regular intervals towards the end, but New Zealand arguably posted a safe total on the board. For Bangladesh, Rabeya Khan picked up three wickets and was the star with the ball.

When it came to the chase, Bangladesh had lost three wickets in the powerplay itself. They were 22/3 after 10 overs, and now, it will be a mountain to climb for the team. New Zealand have the game well in control and will be hoping to finish it early and register a convincing victory.

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson