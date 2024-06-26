'Some serious work was done on the ball': Inzamam ul Haq alleges ball-tampering by India in Australia match

Follow us on Image Source : AP/SCREENGRAB Inzamam ul Haq alleged ball tampering by India in the Australia match in the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2024

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq levelled serious allegations against the Indian team after their final Super 8 clash in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Inzamam alleged that the 'ball was made' for it to reverse swing in the 15th over of the innings, which was bowled by pacer Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep, who has been tremendous for India in the tournament thus far, has 15 wickets to his name in the competition already and is second on the list of leading wicket-takers.

"Arshdeep Singh was getting a reverse swing in the 15th over. The umpires should be attentive as the ball started reverse-swinging as early as 15th over which meant that it was being readied by the 12th-13th over," Inzamam said on News 24 Pakistan during the review of India-Australia match. To which, another former cricketer on the panel, Saleem Malik also agreed.

"I am saying this because there might have been an uproar if it had been done by Pakistan. We know what reverse swing is. And if someone like Arshdeep is getting reverse swing in the 15th over, it means some serious work was done on the ball," Inzamam continued. Malik chipped in saying that he was telling the ex-Pakistan captain to keep looking at the close-in fielders if they had something in their hands while levelling the charge of ball-tampering without explicitly saying it.

Inzamam said that he would have understood the same if Jasprit Bumrah was getting that amount of swing because of his action but not Arshdeep. Earlier in the tournament, former South Africa-USA cricketer Rusty Theron had alleged foul play by Pakistan cricket cricket and Haris Rauf during the game against the co-hosts which they lost and were eventually knocked out of the tournament in the group stage itself.

Arshdeep got Marcus Stoinis in the 15th over before accounting for the wickets of Tim David and Matthew Wade in the 18th over of the innings to deny any possibility of Australia chasing 206 runs down as India stayed unbeaten in the competition and qualified for the semi-finals.