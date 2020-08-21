'So excited to be back here': CSK's Shane Watson reaches UAE, shares video message from hotel room

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings' star Shane Watson has reached the United Arab Emirates, ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson has reached Dubai ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which will begin on September 19. Watson will now remain in a seven-day quarantine period, during which time he will be tested for COVID-19.

Watson becomes one of the first overseas arrivals in the UAE for the IPL. Earlier, the Indian squads of Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab flew to the UAE on Thursday.

Sharing the video from his hotel room, Watson wrote, "My 7-Day room bound quarantine here in Dubai has just started. It’s so cool to be here to get into the preparation for another exciting season of @IPL for @ChennaiIPL. #SafetyFirst #WhistlePodu #superexcited."

My 7-Day room bound quarantine here in Dubai has just started. It’s so cool to be here to get into the preparation for another exciting season of @IPL for @ChennaiIPL. #SafetyFirst #WhistlePodu #superexcited pic.twitter.com/0cdrkv0oCK — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) August 21, 2020

The Indian players of the Chennai Super Kings are expected to board the flight to Dubai later in the evening.

The Indian cricketers of the franchise, including captain MS Dhoni took part in a six-day conditioning camp in Chennai from August 15-20, as they took part in various practice sessions throughout this time.

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan also revealed that Dhoni looked in good touch during the training, smashing sixes all over the ground. The former Indian captain announced his international retirement on August 15 - the day he reached Chennai alongside other Indian players including Suresh Raina, who also called time on his international career on the same day.

