Smriti Mandhana surpasses Ellyse Perry, breaks multiple records of Harmanpreet Kaur with 135-run knock

Smriti Mandhana decimated Ireland bowlers on her way to the 10th century in the third and final ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. She reached the three-figure mark in just 70 deliveries, smashing the fastest century for India in Women's ODIs, breaking the record of her teammate Harmanpreet Kaur, who had reached there in 87 balls against South Africa last year.

During her knock, the southpaw smacked seven sixes in an innings equalling Kaur's record in the same aspect. The latter had smashed seven maximums during her record-breaking knock of 171 runs against Australia in the semifinal of the World Cup in 2017. Also, with her seven sixes, Smriti Mandhana completed 50 sixes in her already illustrious ODI career becoming only the second Indian cricketer in Women's ODIs to do so with Kaur being the other.

Smriti Mandhana now has 52 maximums to her name in 97 ODIs, joint-most alongside, again, Harmanpreet Kaur and is certain to go past her the next time India Women will play the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, in the list of players with the most runs in Women's ODIs, Smriti went past Australia's legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry. She needed 112 runs to go past her before the start of the third ODI against Ireland and comfortably did so scoring 135 runs.

Here's the list of records Smriti Mandhana broke with her 135-run knock:

Smriti Mandhana scored the fastest ODI century for India in Women's cricket off just 70 deliveries.

The left-hander equalled the record for most sixes by an Indian in an innings hitting seven of them. Harmanpreet Kaur also hit seven sixes in 2017 against Australia.

Smriti now has 52 sixes in ODIs in Women's cricket, joint-most for India alongside Kaur.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 4209 runs in her ODI career after 97 matches. She went past Ellyse Perry in his aspect who has scored 4185 runs so far in 125 ODIs.

Smriti notched up her 10th ODI century, joint-third most in Women's ODI cricket behind Meg Lanning (15) and Suzie Bates (13).

Smriti Mandhana also completed 500 fours in her ODI career becoming only second Indian to do so after Mithali Raj.