Smriti Mandhana slips in ICC ODI rankings despite record breaking series against South Africa

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana enjoyed a record-breaking three-match series against South Africa recently. She scored two consecutive centuries in the first two matches and then scored 90 runs in the 216-run chase in the final ODI to help India seal the series 3-0. Despite scoring a total of 343 runs, the most in a three-match series in Women's cricket, Mandhana has slipped from third to fourth spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

It is perplexing to see her go down in the rankings even after scoring a lot of runs at the top of the order. Interestingly, she has gained 13 rating points going up from 725 to 738 but her success has coincided with South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt who has jumped three places in the rankings.

Wolvaardt also had a blockbuster series smashing 200 runs in three matches away from home and that has helped her climb to second position from fifth and this is the reason why Smriti Mandhana has slipped in the rankings despite having a memorable series.Wolvaardt has 756 rating points to her name and is now only 16 points away from top-ranked Natalie Sciver Brunt of England.

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp has also jumped from ninth to seventh place thanks to her 145 runs in three matches of the series while the only other Indian in the top 10 is Harmanpreet Kaur who ended the South Africa series as the third highest run-scorer smashing 155 runs.

Among bowlers, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma retained her fourth position and is now only five and 11 points behind Megan Schutt and Kate Cross respectively with England Sophie Ecclestone being on top.

