Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh create history as India women post their biggest-ever T20I total

Smriti Mandhana continued her red-hot form with another brilliant fifty in the third T20I game against West Indies women on Thursday. The Indian cricketer registered two major milestones during her sensational knock at Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy and also helped India post their biggest-ever T20I team innings total.

Mandhana top-scored with 77 runs off 47 balls to become the first women cricketer to register 30 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket history. Then Richa Ghosh displayed her big-hitting skills by smashing an 18-ball fifty, the joint-fastest in women's T20Is.

Most 50+ scores in women's T20Is

Smriti Mandhan - 30 in 142 innings Suzie Bates - 29 in 168 innings Beth Mooney - 25 in 100 innings Stafanie Taylor - 22 in 122 innings Sophie Devine - 22 in 139 innings

Jemimah Rodrigues and Raghvi Bist also contributed as India posted a huge total of 217 for 4 while batting first. It was India's biggest-ever T20I total, breaking their previous record of 201 against the UAE in July 2024.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Scorecard

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.

More to follow...