Thursday, December 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh create history as India women post their biggest-ever T20I total

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh create history as India women post their biggest-ever T20I total

In-form Indian batter Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 77 runs off 46 balls in the third T20I game against West Indies. She registered two major milestones in women's T20I cricket history during her knock at Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 19, 2024 20:27 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 20:57 IST
Smriti Mandhana
Image Source : BCCI/X Smriti Mandhana against West Indies in Navi Mumbai on December 19, 2024

Smriti Mandhana continued her red-hot form with another brilliant fifty in the third T20I game against West Indies women on Thursday. The Indian cricketer registered two major milestones during her sensational knock at Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy and also helped India post their biggest-ever T20I team innings total.

Mandhana top-scored with 77 runs off 47 balls to become the first women cricketer to register 30 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket history. Then Richa Ghosh displayed her big-hitting skills by smashing an 18-ball fifty, the joint-fastest in women's T20Is. 

Most 50+ scores in women's T20Is

  1. Smriti Mandhan - 30 in 142 innings
  2. Suzie Bates - 29 in 168 innings
  3. Beth Mooney - 25 in 100 innings
  4. Stafanie Taylor - 22 in 122 innings
  5. Sophie Devine - 22 in 139 innings

Jemimah Rodrigues and Raghvi Bist also contributed as India posted a huge total of 217 for 4 while batting first. It was India's biggest-ever T20I total, breaking their previous record of 201 against the UAE in July 2024. 

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Scorecard

Related Stories
IND-W vs WI-W, 3rd T20I Live: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh power India to record-breaking 217 total

IND-W vs WI-W, 3rd T20I Live: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh power India to record-breaking 217 total

Sediqullah Atal shines as Afghanistan thrash Zimbabwe to record their biggest-ever ODI win

Sediqullah Atal shines as Afghanistan thrash Zimbabwe to record their biggest-ever ODI win

R Ashwin defends his father after latter attributes son's sudden retirement to 'humiliation'

R Ashwin defends his father after latter attributes son's sudden retirement to 'humiliation'

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement