Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues arrive in UAE ahead of Women's T20 Challenge

Indian women stars, covered in PPE kits, arrived in the UAE ahead of the much-awaited Women's T20 Challenge, tweeted official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, ODI captain Mithali Raj, veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, opener Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were among the players who touched down in the Gulf nation.

The Women's T20 Challenge is going to be a three-team affair, scheduled to be played between November 4 and 9. Each team will play one match against each other, with top two sides playing the final.

The iconic Sharjah venue has been selected to host all matches of the tournament. Smriti Mandhana will lead the Trailblazers, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj will be leading the Supernovas and Velocity teams respectively.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the three squads which include players from England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies. This year's edition, however, will miss prominent names from the Australian side due to Women's Big Bash League, set to start from October 25 and end on November 29.

Supernovas- Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Sriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers- Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemlatha, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity- Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha.

