Monday, January 27, 2025
     
  5. Smriti Mandhana crowned ICC Woman's ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024

Smriti Mandhana crowned ICC Woman's ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024

Smriti Mandhana was in exceptional form in 2024 in the ODI format as she scored 747 runs in just 13 matches. Her runs came at an impressive average of 57.86 smashing a total of four centuries as she left behind the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Hayley Matthews.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 27, 2025 14:49 IST, Updated : Jan 27, 2025 14:49 IST
ICC Woman's ODI Cricketer of the year 2024
Image Source : GETTY Smriti Mandhana

India's star opener Smriti Mandhana has been named the ICC Woman's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024. She was in brilliant form right through 2024 bossing the opposition in almost every series. Overall, India's vice-captain amassed 747 runs at an average of 57.86 and a strike rate of 95.15 with four centuries to her name last year. She left behind the likes of Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont and Hayley Matthews in terms of racking up runs.

She started the year with consecutive centuries against South Africa to inspire a stunning 3-0 win. Mandhana then came up with a match-winning century against New Zealand in the series decider in October before notching up a defiant century against Australia away from home in December. Even though her ton against the Aussies came in a losing cause, her performance was exceptional given the situation and conditions.

Smriti Mandhana created a record of scoring most centuries in a calendar year in Women's cricket while finding the boundary more than 100 times. She scored 95 fours and six sixes in 2024 in the ODI format. Mandhana is also one of the only five batters to have completed 1000 runs in the ODI Championship. She has amassed 1358 runs in 24 matches, 100 runs more than the second-best Laura Wolvaardt.

Azmatullah Omarzai wins Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024

Meanwhile, Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has won the Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024. He scored 417 runs and picked up 17 wickets in 14 ODIs last year emerging as the top player for his side. He scored runs at an impeccable average of 52.12 and bagged 17 wickets at 20.47. Omarzai is also part of the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year named last week where Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Allah Ghazanfar, his teammates, are also assisting him.

