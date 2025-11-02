Smriti Mandhana breaks Mithali Raj's all-time World Cup record for India in final vs South Africa Smriti Mandhana's strong run in the Women's World Cup 2025 continued as she got off to a good start in the final against South Africa. Mandhana broke a major Mithali Raj record with her decent start in the summit clash.

New Delhi:

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana shattered a major record of former captain Mithali Raj during the World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa on Sunday, November 2.

Mandhana has been in strong form in the World Cup 2025 and is the top run scorer for the Women in Blue in the tournament. Coming into the final, Mandhana had 389 runs to her name with a century against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, after her strong start in the final, Mandhana broke Mithali's record for most runs by an Indian in a single World Cup edition. She needed 21 runs to go past the former skipper and did so in the first innings of the final in Navi Mumbai. Mithali held the previous record as she had scored 409 runs in the 2017 edition of the tournament in England.

Most runs by an Indian in a World Cup edition:

1 - Smriti Mandhana: 410 runs in nine innings* in 2025

2 - Mithali Raj: 409 runs in nine innings in 2017

3 - Punam Raut: 381 runs in nine innings in 2017

4 - Harmanpreet Kaur: 359 runs in eight innings in 2017

5 - Smriti Mandhana: 327 runs in seven innings in 2022

