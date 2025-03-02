Smriti Mandhana apologises to RCB fans after winless run in Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana apologised to the fans after the team failed to win any of their matches at the home ground of MA Chinnaswamy Stadium. They currently stand fourth on the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost all four home matches in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL). The defending champions won back-to-back matches against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals to start the campaign before losing four matches on the trot. They are currently fourth on the points table, with four points to their name in six matches. The remaining two games now hold extreme importance as a single loss can rule them out of the playoff race.

At MA Chidambaram Stadium, RCB’s home stadium, the Smriti Mandhana-led side lost to Mumbai Indians, UP Warriroz, Gujarat and then to Delhi. After the last game, captain Mandhana apologised to the fans who turned up in huge numbers and stated that the team needs to forget the home leg and focus on getting back to the winning ways.

“I would just say sorry, they came out in huge numbers. We could not win a match for them in Bengaluru, but in cricket, you have to keep the past aside. We have to forget that (and move ahead). They are still chanting (our name) and that is why they are the best fans in the world,” Mandhana said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We all have a week off, so a lot of reflection for sure. That is how cricket is, you start the way you want to but it is really hard for the fans, they came out in huge numbers and supported us. Hopefully we can get something in the next few games,” Mandhana added.

RCB’s batting has let them down so far in the tournament. Barring Ellyse Perry, all the other batters struggled and that’s concerning. Captain Mandhana has scored only 140 runs in six matches, while Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Richa Ghosh have been equally inconsistent. This is one area that the team needs to address immediately.