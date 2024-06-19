Wednesday, June 19, 2024
     
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's centuries power India to their highest ODI total at home

India have locked horns against South Africa today in the second of the three-match ODI series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Smriti and Kaur shined for India as they crossed the 300-run mark at home for the first time in Women's cricket history.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2024 17:14 IST
Image Source : PTI Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpeet Kaur have helped India to post a massive total of 325 runs in their 50 overs. Both the players smashed centuries as the women in blue posted their highest ever total in ODIs at home going past 298/2 they had posted way back in 2004 in Dhanbad when the team's top four batters had scored half-centuries.

After losing the toss, the hosts started very cautiously as the new ball swung considerably. But the opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti did well to not throw their wicket away. However, the former got out to Nonkululeko Mlaba in the 12th over after scoring 20 runs. Dayalan Hemalatha also couldn't convert her start mustering only 24 runs before getting out to the same bowler.

At the end of 23 overs, India were 100/2 and this is when Harmanpreet Kaur joined hands with Mandhana and both the players made South Africa toil hard. The visitors were sloppy in the field as well while their bowling was also poor at times dishing out full tosses. However, that doesn't take any credit away from India's captain and vice-captain for the way they batted.

Smriti Mandhana's acceleration of run-scoring was fantastic as she changed gears at the right time to notch up her seventh century in just 84 ODI innings equalling Mithali Raj in this aspect. Kaur was also not behind as she took toll of the visitors and finishing the innings on a high. She also got to her sixth century in the final over the innings as India went past the 300-run mark for the first time at home in ODIs.

India finished with 325 runs for the loss of three wickets which is their third highest total overall in the 50-over format as the captain remained unbeaten on 103. Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, got out after smashing her highest individual ODI score of 136 with 18 fours and two sixes to her name.

