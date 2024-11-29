Sloppy New Zealand cede advantage as Harry Brook and Ben Stokes bring England back in Christchurch Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand vs England.

Sloppy is not the adjective you would often see being used in the same sentence as the New Zealand men's cricket team but Friday (November 29) was an anomaly as the Hagley Oval in Christchurch witnessed the Kiwis drop as many as six catching opportunities that came their way.

After having caught almost everything during their three-Test tour of India recently, New Zealand were shoddy beyond belief on day two of the first Test and let England take full advantage of it. Harry Brook dazzled for the tourists with the willow in hand as he struck the seventh Test ton of his budding career and remained unbeaten at the close of play.

The 132*-run knock by Brook has given the tourists the hope of taking a substantial first innings lead. Brook added 151 runs for the fifth wicket alongside wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Pope and pulled England out of crisis. Pope scored 77 before he was dismissed by Tim Southee as Glenn Phillips produced a breathtaking catch at wide gully.

Pope's wicket gave the hosts the much-needed opportunity to make a comeback into the contest, however, they dropped Brook four times and failed to capitalise. Brook has added 97 runs for the sixth wicket alongside his captain Ben Stokes and the pair will return on day three to pile on the pain.

Stokes (37*) was also lucky as he was dropped by the Kiwi skipper Tom Latham in the covers region in what appeared to be a fairly regulation take. Latham had an appallingly bad day in the field as he dropped multiple catches and failed to lift the spirits of his bowlers.

Day two finished with England on 319 for the loss of five wickets and they are still behind the Blackcaps by 29 runs. New Zealand will have to pull a rabbit out of their hats on day three to restrict the visitors early.