  4. SLM vs WIM International Masters League T20 live score: Sri Lanka opt to bowl against West Indies

SLM vs WIM International Masters League T20 live score: Sri Lanka Masters lock horns against West Indies Masters in the second semifinal of the International Masters League T20. India defeated Australia in the first semifinal and now await their opponent in the final.

Sri Lanka and West Indies face in IMLT20 semis.
Sri Lanka and West Indies face in IMLT20 semis. Image Source : IMLT20
Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi

SLM vs WIM International Masters League T20 live score: Sri Lanka Masters go up against West Indies Masters in the second semifinal of the International Masters League T20. Kumar Sangakkara's Lankan side finished on top of the points table in the group stage and now meet fourth-placed Brian Lara-led West Indies side in the second semifinal.

India made light work of the Aussies in the first semifinal to storm into the final and now await their opponent in the summit clash. Both these teams will look to seal the final place and challenge India for the glory.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :SLM vs WIM International Masters League T20 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:09 PM (IST)Mar 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SLM vs WIM IMLT20 live: Playing XIs

    Sri Lanka Masters (Playing XI): Kumar Sangakkara(w/c), Asela Gunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Chaturanga de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

    West Indies Masters (Playing XI): Dwayne Smith, William Perkins, Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara(c), Ashley Nurse, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin(w), Tino Best, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Ravi Rampaul

  • 7:06 PM (IST)Mar 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SLM vs WIM IMLT20 live: Lara at toss!!

    Teams have been able to set totals. It was a good toss to lose. I didn't know what to do. We have four changes. Hopefully, we have the squad that can win this game. We have to try to get a good total. They are a good chasing team. We don't want to lose wickets, we have big hitters up front

  • 7:06 PM (IST)Mar 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SLM vs WIM IMLT20 live: Sangakkara at toss!

    We will bowl first. Not sure about the dew. It's about doing the right thing, and the right thing is chasing what we get. We have been pretty good, but we have to keep playing well. Attitude counts. Romesh Kaluwitharana is out for Nuwan Pradeep.

  • 7:01 PM (IST)Mar 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SLM vs WIM IMLT20 live: Sri Lanka opt to bowl!!

    Sri Lanka Masters captain Kumar Sangakkara won the toss and decided that his team would be bowling first. India won here last night, batting first. Will this backfire?

  • 6:57 PM (IST)Mar 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SLM vs WIM IMLT20 live: What happened in first semi?

    India face Australia in the first semifinal and made light work of them. A brilliant all-round performance with the bat powered the Men in Blue to 220. Shahbaz Nadeem starred with the ball as he took a four-wicket haul and set-up India's 94-run win.

  • 6:51 PM (IST)Mar 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SLM vs WIM IMLT20 live: Toss coming up!!

    We are not far away from the toss. The two captains will be out soon at the center, trying to win the flip of the coin and choosing what they want.

  • 6:39 PM (IST)Mar 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SLM vs WIM IMLT20 live: Sri Lanka meet West Indies in semis

    It's time for the second semifinal in the International Masters League T20. Sri Lanka meet West Indies in the second semifinal of the tournament. India defeated Australia in the first semifinal and are now into the finale. One of these two will meet India. Stay tuned as we take you across this game.

Cricket International Masters League Sri Lanka Cricket West Indies Cricket
