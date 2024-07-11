SLC announces schedule for India's tour of Sri Lanka, T20I series to commence on July 26

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Sri Lanka faced each other in Asia Cup Final as well last year

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the schedule officially for the three-match ODI and T20I series each against India later this month. Team India is currently playing the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe and the tour is set to conclude on July 14. For Sri Lanka, this is the first series since the T20 World Cup where they were knocked out of the group stage itself.

Meanwhile, for India, majority of the players from the current squad in Zimbabwe are expected to feature with the T20I series against Sri Lanka set to commence on July 26. The second T20I will take place on the very next day (July 27) with the third and final game scheduled on July 29. The Sri Lanka tour is also the first assignment for the new India head coach Gautam Gambhir who was recently appointed at the helm by the BCCI.

The three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka is set to get underway on August 1 with the remaining two matches to be played on August 4 and 7 respectively. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host all the three T20Is while the three One-Day International matches will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka have also named an interim head coach in Sanath Jayasuriya with Chris Silverwood resigning from the position after the T20 World Cup. Notably, this is the first time team India is touring Sri Lanka for a bilateral white-ball series since July 2021. Rahul Dravid was the stand-in coach then with Shikhar Dhawan being named the captain of the second-string side. A lot has changed since then as Rahul Dravid's coaching tenure ended with the World Cup while Dhawan has gone down the pecking order having last played a long time ago for India.

India tour of Sri Lanka Schedule

T20I Series to be played in Pallekele

1st T20I - July 26

2nd T20I - July 27

3rd T20I - July 29

ODI Series to be played in Colombo

1st ODI - August 1

2nd ODI - August 4

3rd ODI - August 7