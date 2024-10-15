SL vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs West Indies match in Dambulla

Follow us on Image Source : AP West Indies will be out to seal the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka in the second game in Dambulla on Tuesday, October 15

West Indies were disappointed with their exit from the T20 World Cup without a semis berth, however, this group of players is surely treading in the right direction and if anything, the Sunday performance against Sri Lanka was a pretty much good indication of the same. The visitors were without a few of their key players but despite that, the West Indies batters produced an exceptional performance with the bat to chase down 180 rather nonchalantly. Yes, they lost a few wickets on their way but that was as clinical as possible because of their smash-everything approach.

Brandon King and comeback man Evin Lewis were exceptional as they took the game on early in the piece and Sri Lanka had no clue whatsoever. The 107-run opening partnership probably killed the chase. Sri Lanka will be buoyed by their batting result and how the middle order fought back after a poor start with the bat but the bowlers will have to come up with different plans to stop this Windies line-up.

West Indies too would want to improve on their bowling front as they let Sri Lanka waltz to a total of 179 runs, which might have been a bit tricky on the Sri Lankan surfaces but it didn't thanks to the openers and the visitors will be keen to seal the series in the second T20I in Dambulla on Tuesday, October 15.

My Dream11 team for SL vs WI 2nd T20I

Charith Asalanka, Brandon King (vc), Kusal Mendis, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase (c), Gudakesh Motie, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph