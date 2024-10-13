SL vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs West Indies match in Dambulla

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sri Lanka will be up against West Indies in a three-match T20 series in Dambulla starting Sunday, October 13

Sri Lanka will begin a 15-day short white-ball series at home against the West Indies, starting with the T20Is. Sri Lanka haven't played white-ball cricket for more than two months. Even though they had success at home against India in the ODIs, Sri Lanka lost the T20I series 3-0, following multiple collapses in all three matches. Sri Lanka, however, will fancy their chances against the West Indies, who will be without a few of their first-choice stars including the likes of Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran.

West Indies have picked Terrence Hinds based on the CPL performances while Andre Fletcher too has returned after a few scintillating knocks with the bat in the tournament. Most of the players are in nick having played a rigorous CPL season but the conditions and adjustment to them will be key from the Windies point of view. Although a couple of surfaces in the Caribbean like Guyana and St Vincent played similarly in the T20 World Cup to the conditions in Sri Lanka, actually playing here is a different ball game altogether.

Having done well in Test cricket of late, the white-ball team would want to take inspiration from the men in whites to be able to have a successful white-ball series at home. West Indies, on the other hand, would want to do well away from home having beaten South Africa twice on either side of the T20 World Cup.

My Dream11 team for SL vs WI 1st T20I

Andre Fletcher, Kusal Perera, Brandon King, Kusal Mendis, Shai Hope (vc), Dunith Wellalage, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Rovman Powell(c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph