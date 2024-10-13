Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SL vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs West Indies match in Dambulla

SL vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs West Indies match in Dambulla

Sri Lanka will take on the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series in Dambulla on Sunday, October 13. Sri Lankan players haven't played white-ball cricket for over two months and will have to be on the money from the start as the Caribbean players are coming off a rigorous CPL.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2024 15:51 IST
Sri Lanka will be up against West Indies in a three-match
Image Source : AP Sri Lanka will be up against West Indies in a three-match T20 series in Dambulla starting Sunday, October 13

Sri Lanka will begin a 15-day short white-ball series at home against the West Indies, starting with the T20Is. Sri Lanka haven't played white-ball cricket for more than two months. Even though they had success at home against India in the ODIs, Sri Lanka lost the T20I series 3-0, following multiple collapses in all three matches. Sri Lanka, however, will fancy their chances against the West Indies, who will be without a few of their first-choice stars including the likes of Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran.

West Indies have picked Terrence Hinds based on the CPL performances while Andre Fletcher too has returned after a few scintillating knocks with the bat in the tournament. Most of the players are in nick having played a rigorous CPL season but the conditions and adjustment to them will be key from the Windies point of view. Although a couple of surfaces in the Caribbean like Guyana and St Vincent played similarly in the T20 World Cup to the conditions in Sri Lanka, actually playing here is a different ball game altogether.

Having done well in Test cricket of late, the white-ball team would want to take inspiration from the men in whites to be able to have a successful white-ball series at home. West Indies, on the other hand, would want to do well away from home having beaten South Africa twice on either side of the T20 World Cup.

My Dream11 team for SL vs WI 1st T20I

Andre Fletcher, Kusal Perera, Brandon King, Kusal Mendis, Shai Hope (vc), Dunith Wellalage, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Related Stories
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: How will pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium play during Pakistan vs England clash?

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: How will pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium play during Pakistan vs England clash?

Pakistan likely to drop Babar Azam for second Test against England in Multan | Report

Pakistan likely to drop Babar Azam for second Test against England in Multan | Report

IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: South Africa bowler urges more help for bowlers after Hyderabad carnage

IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: South Africa bowler urges more help for bowlers after Hyderabad carnage

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Rovman Powell(c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement