SL vs PAK 1st T20I live score: Pakistan opt to bowl first after winning toss in Dambulla

SL vs PAK 1st T20I live score: Sri Lanka and Pakistan lock horns in what is a crucial T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The two teams face each other in a three-match series.

SL vs PAK 1st T20I live score. Image Source : X/SLC
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi:

Sri Lanka are up against Pakistan in a crucial T20I series in Dambulla as the teams gear up for the T20 World Cup 2026. This will be final international assignment for Pakistan ahead of the World Cup, while Sri Lanka will be playing in another T20I series against England. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard

Cricket Sri Lanka Pakistan
