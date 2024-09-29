SL vs NZ: Tim Southee goes past Brian Lara in a huge batting record in Test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tim Southee scored just 10 runs in New Zealand's second innings against Sri Lanka but left behind Brian Lara on elite batting list

Sri Lanka sealed a 2-0 series win against New Zealand as the hosts wrapped up the decider in Galle in a little over 10 sessions on Sunday, September 29. New Zealand put up a spirited fight in the second innings with Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner smashing half-centuries, however, a 515-run deficit was always going to be a steep climb, which ended up being the case. New Zealand skipper Tim Southee scored just 10 runs, however, achieved a huge batting feat in Test cricket.

Southee hit a four and a six in his 10-ball knock. The sole six took him past Brian Lara on the list of most number of maximums hit in Test cricket by a player. Southee has now 89 sixes to his name, one more than Lara and is likely to surpass Virender Sehwag (91) in the coming matches with New Zealand set to face India in a three-match Test series.

Most sixes in Test cricket

131 - Ben Stokes (England) in 105 matches

107 - Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) in 101 matches

100 - Adam Gilchrist (Australia) in 96 matches

98 - Chris Gayle (West Indies) in 103 matches

97 - Jacques Kallis (South Africa) in 166 matches

91 - Virender Sehwag (India/ICC) in 104 matches

89 - Tim Southee (New Zealand) in 102 matches

88 - Brian Lara (West Indies) in 131 matches

New Zealand were ultimately bowled out for 360 while following on as they slipped to seventh position on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. New Zealand are the only side not to win an away Test series in the WTC history and their search continues. The upcoming three-match series against India will be another tough assignment given the two-time WTC finalists haven't lost a series at home for almost 12 years now.