Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SL vs NZ: Tim Southee goes past Brian Lara in a huge batting record in Test cricket

SL vs NZ: Tim Southee goes past Brian Lara in a huge batting record in Test cricket

Tim Southee may have scored just 10 runs in New Zealand's second innings, but achieved a massive batting feat in Test cricket. Sri Lanka wrapped up the second Test match with close to five sessions remaining registering a victory by an innings and 154 runs and consequently a 2-0 series win.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2024 14:21 IST
Tim Southee scored just 10 runs in New Zealand's second
Image Source : AP Tim Southee scored just 10 runs in New Zealand's second innings against Sri Lanka but left behind Brian Lara on elite batting list

Sri Lanka sealed a 2-0 series win against New Zealand as the hosts wrapped up the decider in Galle in a little over 10 sessions on Sunday, September 29. New Zealand put up a spirited fight in the second innings with Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner smashing half-centuries, however, a 515-run deficit was always going to be a steep climb, which ended up being the case. New Zealand skipper Tim Southee scored just 10 runs, however, achieved a huge batting feat in Test cricket.

Southee hit a four and a six in his 10-ball knock. The sole six took him past Brian Lara on the list of most number of maximums hit in Test cricket by a player. Southee has now 89 sixes to his name, one more than Lara and is likely to surpass Virender Sehwag (91) in the coming matches with New Zealand set to face India in a three-match Test series.

Most sixes in Test cricket

131 - Ben Stokes (England) in 105 matches

107 - Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) in 101 matches
100 - Adam Gilchrist (Australia) in 96 matches
98 - Chris Gayle (West Indies) in 103 matches
97 - Jacques Kallis (South Africa) in 166 matches 
91 - Virender Sehwag (India/ICC) in 104 matches
89 - Tim Southee (New Zealand) in 102 matches
88 - Brian Lara (West Indies) in 131 matches

Related Stories
WTC points table update after Sri Lanka's 2-0 win over New Zealand

WTC points table update after Sri Lanka's 2-0 win over New Zealand

India TV Sports Wrap on September 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on September 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs Australia match in Bristol

ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs Australia match in Bristol

New Zealand were ultimately bowled out for 360 while following on as they slipped to seventh position on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. New Zealand are the only side not to win an away Test series in the WTC history and their search continues. The upcoming three-match series against India will be another tough assignment given the two-time WTC finalists haven't lost a series at home for almost 12 years now.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement