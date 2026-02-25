SL vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight LIVE Cricket Score: New Zealand set to bat, Sri Lanka win the toss

Colombo:

The stage is set for game 46 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, Sri Lanka takes on New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and the two sides gather in the Super 8 stage of the competition. It is worth noting that both Sri Lanka and New Zealand are yet to register a victory in the Super 8 stage. Where the Black Caps had no result come out of their previous game, Sri Lanka ended up losing their clash against England, which sees them sit at the bottom of the group currently. Another loss would mean elimination for the co-hosts of the competition, and Sri Lanka would be looking to avoid just that.

On the other hand, New Zealand, who have been in good form, would look to solidify its position in the top two of its group, and it could be interesting to see how they tackle Sri Lanka in Colombo. The co-hosts in their home conditions could pose a problem for the Black Caps, but with batting first, the side would look to put in a good showing and post a big total on the board.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka