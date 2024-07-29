SL vs IND 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs India match

Follow us on Image Source : AP India will take on Sri Lanka in the T20 series finale in Pallekele on Tuesday, July 30

India take on Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the T20 series in Pallekele on Tuesday, July 30. India have proven to be too good for the hosts in the previous two matches and will hope to sweep the series in the finale. Sri Lanka have shown glimpses of what they can do, especially with the bat with the top order firing in both the games but the middle-order collapses in the first two T20Is didn't help their cause as giving a sniff to a team like India wouldn't end in a positive result for sure.

With the runs at the top of the order and someone like Hardik Pandya firing both with the bat and ball, especially in the second game, boards well for the Indian team ahead of the series finale. India might look to give a chance to players on the bench with the series already in the bag, which means the likes of Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Khaleel Ahmed might get a look-in ahead of the ODI series.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would want to avoid the whitewash and come up with a strong show in the series finale to go into the ODIs with some confidence. Sri Lanka have won just one T20I in the last month or so and that too against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup and hence, they would want to get a result in their favour, especially in the new regime with Charith Asalanka as the captain and Sanath Jayasuriya as the interim head coach.

My Dream11 team for SL vs IND 3rd T20I

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Rinku Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Ravi Bishnoi, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill/Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant/Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal/Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Ramesh Mendis/Dilshan Madhushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando