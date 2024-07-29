Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SL vs IND 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs India match

SL vs IND 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs India match

India will look to seal the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka 3-0 as they take on the hosts in the finale on Tuesday, July 30 in Pallekele. Sri Lanka, especially their top-order batters, have fought hard but the middle-order collapses in the first T20Is haven't helped their cause.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2024 8:00 IST
India will take on Sri Lanka in the T20 series finale in
Image Source : AP India will take on Sri Lanka in the T20 series finale in Pallekele on Tuesday, July 30

India take on Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the T20 series in Pallekele on Tuesday, July 30. India have proven to be too good for the hosts in the previous two matches and will hope to sweep the series in the finale. Sri Lanka have shown glimpses of what they can do, especially with the bat with the top order firing in both the games but the middle-order collapses in the first two T20Is didn't help their cause as giving a sniff to a team like India wouldn't end in a positive result for sure.

With the runs at the top of the order and someone like Hardik Pandya firing both with the bat and ball, especially in the second game, boards well for the Indian team ahead of the series finale. India might look to give a chance to players on the bench with the series already in the bag, which means the likes of Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Khaleel Ahmed might get a look-in ahead of the ODI series.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would want to avoid the whitewash and come up with a strong show in the series finale to go into the ODIs with some confidence. Sri Lanka have won just one T20I in the last month or so and that too against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup and hence, they would want to get a result in their favour, especially in the new regime with Charith Asalanka as the captain and Sanath Jayasuriya as the interim head coach.

My Dream11 team for SL vs IND 3rd T20I

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Rinku Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Ravi Bishnoi, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill/Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant/Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed

Related Stories
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli arrive in Sri Lanka for ODI series, to take part in net session today

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli arrive in Sri Lanka for ODI series, to take part in net session today

Delhi Premier League announced, six-team competition to begin in August at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Premier League announced, six-team competition to begin in August at Arun Jaitley Stadium

India to host men's Asia Cup in 2025, Bangladesh in 2027

India to host men's Asia Cup in 2025, Bangladesh in 2027

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal/Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Ramesh Mendis/Dilshan Madhushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement