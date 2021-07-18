SL vs IND, 1st ODI | Happiness is seeing Kuldeep Yadav getting wickets: Irfan Pathan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kuldeep Yadav

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was left delighted after Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets in the same over in the opening ODI game of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Kuldeep dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa for 24 in the 17th over before sending back Minod Bhanuka, three deliveries later, for 27, as Sri Lanka were reduced from a promising 85/1 to 89/3 inside one over. This was Kuldeep's first ODI wicket since December 2020, having gone wicketless in the two games he played in the ODI series against England at home earlier this year.

"Happiness is seeing @imkuldeep18 getting wickets. #wickettaker," tweeted Irfan.

The series holds utmost importance for the chinaman who has been struggling to find rhythm in white-ball cricket amid a lack of opportunities both for the Indian team and in the IPL. The series offers a final opportunity for Kuldeep to stay in contention for a spot in India's World T20 plan.

The opener in Colombo is also the first game since World Cup 2019 when Kuldeep reunited with Yuzvendra Chahal in the ODIs.