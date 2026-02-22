SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight LIVE Cricket Score: With eye on Pallekele sky, Sri Lanka meet England

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka and England are set for a high-stakes showdown in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup, with both teams eager to build momentum at a crucial juncture of the tournament. The contest promises an intriguing battle, particularly between the spinners, as conditions are expected to assist slower bowlers. England, two-time champions, return to Sri Lanka with confidence after a recent 3-0 T20I series sweep over the hosts at this very venue. However, their World Cup campaign so far has been far from convincing. Narrow wins against associate nations and a defeat to the West Indies have exposed areas that need improvement, especially in their middle-order consistency and death bowling. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have shown flashes of brilliance. They registered commanding wins over Ireland and Oman, and produced a superb run chase against Australia. Though a loss to Zimbabwe in their final group game dented their rhythm, the hosts will take heart from familiar conditions and strong crowd support. Much will depend on Sri Lanka’s top order, with Pathum Nissanka in sublime touch, while England will rely on their experienced core to deliver under pressure. With semifinal spots at stake, expect a fiercely competitive encounter. Howeever eyes are glued on the Pallekele skies as rain threatens to wash this game out.

Kusal Mendis has also looked in fine rhythm, scoring three half-centuries in four matches, and will be a prime target for England’s bowlers in the powerplay and middle overs. Alongside Pathum Nissanka, he forms the backbone of Sri Lanka’s batting unit and could prove decisive if he gets going. England’s batting, in contrast, has yet to truly fire. Jacob Bethell has been their standout performer with 143 runs in four games, including a half-century, but the team will expect much more from captain Harry Brook and senior batter Jos Buttler. Their experience in pressure situations could be vital in a must-win clash. With the ball, Sri Lanka will rely heavily on off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who has claimed six wickets in four matches. The hosts, however, suffered a setback with Matheesha Pathirana ruled out, though Dilshan Madushanka impressed in his place. England will bank on Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer to deliver breakthroughs.