SL vs AUS: Steve Smith on cusp of joining elite Test club

Legendary cricketer Steve Smith is on the verge of completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket. In the absence of Pat Cummins, the 35-year-old will be leading the side in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka and that’s when Smith will have the opportunity to join the elite club. He currently has 9999 runs to his name in Test cricket and it’s only a matter of time before he becomes only the fourth Australian cricketer to achieve the feat.

After David Warner retired from Test cricket, Smith was promoted to opening in Test cricket. The move however didn’t work as he struggled to get going. He was back to number four in the five-match series against India but his struggle continued. However, the New South Wales-born rose to the occasion when it mattered, scoring back-to-back tons in the third and fourth Test at Brisbane and Melbourne respectively.

List of Australian cricketers to complete 10000 Test runs:

Players Runs Ricky Ponting 13378 Allan Border 11174 Steve Waugh 10927

Meanwhile, Australia will be making a few changes to their squad in the first Test against Sri Lanka. Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are out with their respective injuries as the visitors are likely to back their spinners in Galle. A couple of changes are expected in the batting order as well. Travis Head is set to open alongside Usman Khawaja. Sam Konstas, who looked impressive in the series against India, may drop down or can even warm the bench.

The team management is likely to make a call between Alex Carey and Sam Konstas. Josh Inglis is set to make his Test debut as Australia rate him highly to play against spinners. In case, he plays, either Carey or Konstas will have to sit out.

Interestingly, Australia haven’t won a Test series in Sri Lanka since 2016. They lost 3-0 to the Lankan Lions in 2016, while in 2022, the series ended 1-1. Both teams will be eyeing to seal the Warne-Muralitharan trophy this time around.