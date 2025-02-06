SL vs AUS: Cooper Connolly achieves unique feat with Test debut against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cooper Connolly

Australia continued their ongoing multi-format series by taking on Sri Lanka in the second Test. After the visitors' mammoth victory against Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs in the first Test, both sides next locked horns for the second Test at the Galle International Stadium from Thursday, February 6.

With the start of the second Test, it was announced that 21-year-old batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly will be making his Test debut for Australia. With his debut, the youngster became the fourth consecutive debutant for the Aussies in just as many matches.

It is worth noting that Sam Konstas made his debut for Australia in the Boxing Day Test against India, followed by Beau Webster who played his first game at the New Year's Test at the SCG, with Josh Inglis making his Test debut in the first Test against Sri Lanka. With three consecutive debuts, Cooper Connolly became the fourth player to make his debut in just as many games.

Connolly came into the playing XI, replacing Todd Murphy. Despite not taking any wickets in four first-class matches, the youngster's inclusion could provide for a left-arm orthodox option alongside Matthew Kuhnemann. Furthermore, he propels the visitors' batting attack as well. His inclusion could also be a hint towards Australia's move into a transitional phase.

Ahead of the second Test, Australia skipper Steve Smith came forward and expressed how confident he was in Connolly's abilities and pointed out how he was performing in the nets as well. "From what I've seen in the nets he bowls some really good balls, he was pretty consistent where he was bowling in Dubai (at the pre-Test training camp) and in the nets here, and that's kind of all you've got to do in these conditions. Just try and bowl as many good balls in a good area, and just let the conditions take over,” Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.