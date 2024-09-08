SKN vs ABF Dream11 prediction: Best picks for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Follow us on Image Source : ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS X Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Basseterre

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will host the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in their final home game in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in Basseterre on Sunday, September 8. Both teams began their campaigns together and since then have been sailing in similar boats. The Falcons began their tournament with four losses and finally notched up their maiden win in the last game against the Trinbago Knight Riders while the Patriots are on a four-match losing streak after winning the season opener.

The Patriots haven't been helped by the CSA Awards which meant that the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Tabraiz Shamsi left in between. However, Wanindu Hasaranga's return served them well and now that the South African players will be back, they will hope to end their home run on a high.

The Falcons, on the other hand, have missed their star top-order batter and captain Brandon King, who is out with an injury and somehow have been able to zero down on a combination that worked finally for them in the last game. However, the the Chris Green-led side too needs their big overseas stars Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings and Mohammad Amir to fire as Fabian Allen's star turnout in the last game will keep them in good stead.

My Dream11 team for CPL 2024 Match No 11, SKN vs ABF

Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers (c), Anrich Nortje, Sherfane Rutherford, Tristan Stubbs (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Jewel Andrew, Fabian Allen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Roshun Primus, Chris Green

Probable Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Sherfane Rutherford, Tristan Stubbs/Josh Clarkson, Mikyle Louis, Ryan John, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Mohsin/Tabraiz Shamsi, Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Fakhar Zaman, Justin Greaves, Kofi James, Jewel Andrew, Sam Billings(w), Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Chris Green(c), Roshon Primus, Mohammad Amir