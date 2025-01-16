Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
  5. Sitanshu Kotak to join India men's cricket team as batting coach ahead of England series: Report

Sitanshu Kotak to join India men's cricket team as batting coach ahead of England series: Report

After a disappointing Test series defeat against Australia, the Indian men's cricket team is set to host England in the white-ball series starting on January 22 and will be joined by the former first-class cricketer Sitanshi Kotak as a new batting coach.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 16:58 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 17:06 IST
Sitanshu Kotak
Image Source : X/CRICCRAZYJOHNS Sitanshu Kotak has been the batting coach at the NCA since 2019

The Indian men's cricket team is set to add the former first-class cricketer Sitanshi Kotak to its coaching staff ahead of the upcoming England series. Kotak is reportedly set to join the Indian camp as a new batting coach as the BCCI hosts England in the white-ball series starting on January 22.

The ESPNCricinfo reports that the former Saurashtra cricketer is set to join Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff ahead of the five-match T20I series against England. Kotak, 52, has been a batting coach at the National Cricket Academy since 2019.

More to follow...

