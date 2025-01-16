Sitanshu Kotak to join India men's cricket team as batting coach ahead of England series: Report

Follow us on Image Source : X/CRICCRAZYJOHNS Sitanshu Kotak has been the batting coach at the NCA since 2019

The Indian men's cricket team is set to add the former first-class cricketer Sitanshi Kotak to its coaching staff ahead of the upcoming England series. Kotak is reportedly set to join the Indian camp as a new batting coach as the BCCI hosts England in the white-ball series starting on January 22.

The ESPNCricinfo reports that the former Saurashtra cricketer is set to join Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff ahead of the five-match T20I series against England. Kotak, 52, has been a batting coach at the National Cricket Academy since 2019.

More to follow...