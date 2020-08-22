'Sit in my seat, I'll sit in economy': CSK director reveals MS Dhoni's thoughtful gesture in UAE flight

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL In a heartwarming gesture, MS Dhoni gave up his business class seat for CSK's director, while himself sitting on an economy class seat.

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has won a million hearts on social media after a video posted by the franchise director went viral on Friday.

CSK's director K George John shared a video on his social media profile, featuring captain MS Dhoni in the flight to the United Arab Emirates ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The CSK director revealed that Dhoni gave up his business class seat for him, while himself sitting in the economy flight, so he can sit comfortably. "When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni," wrote the director.

When a man who's seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, "Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I'll sit in Economy." The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/bE3W99I4P6 — george (@georgejohn1973) August 21, 2020

The video features MS Dhoni sitting in the economy class seat, having conversations with other CSK cricketers including Suresh Raina.

Earlier on August 15, both Dhoni and Raina announced their international retirements. Dhoni shared a montage video on his official Instagram profile, while Raina announced his retirement soon after Dhoni on the same platform.

The CSK squad was one of the many who travelled to the UAE on Friday for the IPL. The league will begin on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10.

