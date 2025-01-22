'Single guys allowed to bring someone back to the hotel?' - Michael Clarke seeks clarity on BCCI's new diktat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Michael Clarke

After a humiliating 3-1 defeat to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued new player guidelines for central contract cricketers. They have been encouraged to play domestic cricket more regularly and BCCI also updated them about the new baggage policy and accommodation among many other things.

The players and the support staff have been told that they are not allowed to bring in their managers, chefs or support staff during national duty. Apart from that, BCCI also noted that the family members won’t be accompanied by the players for more than seven days in a short tour and not more than two weeks in long tours that last for over 45 days.

This has created controversy as India captain Rohit Sharma was heard speaking to chief selector Ajit Agarkar about the same. In the meantime, former Australia international Michael Clarke opened up on the matter and noted that it is a ‘touchy’ subject for a few players who struggle to live alone. He explained that even Cricket Australia too struggled to come to a conclusion during his playing days and believes that drawing a balance is important.

“The one I found hard, because, throughout my career, we went both sides with players, wives, and partners only being allowed sometimes, not being allowed on other times, then being allowed the whole time. The balance was difficult. You got guys who were older, who were married with kids, you got guys that are single,” Clarke said on ESPN’s Around the Wicket.

“So, from the perspective of the team, if the partners are not allowed to come the whole time, is the single guy allowed to bring someone back to the hotel bar and have a drink with her? Where’s the balance? I don’t know how it is going to work. I just think it is a really touchy one because some people find it more difficult being away from home," the former Australia captain added.

Meanwhile, BCCI’s new diktat is already in effect. Several marquee players such as Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja are set to feature in the upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy. Star batter Virat Kohli is also expected to play for Delhi against Railways on January 30.