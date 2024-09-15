Shubman Gill set to be rested from T20Is against Bangladesh, return for wicketkeeper-batter possible

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill is likely to be rested from India's T20 series against Bangladesh

India's white-ball vice-captain Shubman Gill is likely to be rested for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, set to kick off in Gwalior on Sunday, October 6. Gill, who is an integral part of the Indian Test team, is set to be rested as per a PTI report, alongside the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. The three-match T20 series is sandwiched between two key home Test assignments as Bangladesh Tests end on October 1 with New Zealand series scheduled to begin on October 16.

"Yes, Shubman will be rested for the Bangladesh T20I series. If you look at the fixture, the three T20Is will be played on October 7 (Gwalior), 10 (Delhi) and 13 (Hyderabad). Now first Test vs New Zealand starts October 16.

"So with a turnaround of three days, it is important to give Gill a break," a BCCI source was quoted by PTI as saying. The series begins on October 6 and ends on October 12 and not 13 but still, the turnaround period is less and since there is a five-match Test series against Australia on the horizon, the selectors and the board would want to give enough time to their players to rest and recuperate in between.

The report stated that Rishabh Pant too might be rested given his availability for Test matches will be a priority. With a Champions Trophy slated to be held early next year and a World Test Championship final in June 2025, the T20Is will be at the bottom of the priority list for the Indian team and hence there is a chance that Ishan Kishan might be recalled for the assignment. Kishan has been on an international sabbatical after losing his annual central contract.

Since Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have retired, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Abhishek Sharma might get an opportunity.