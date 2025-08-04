Shubman Gill creates history as captain, ends India's win-drought away from home in 5th Test India registered a stunning win at the Oval over England by six runs, picking up the remaining four wickets in an hour or so. Mohammed Siraj was the hero for India with a five-wicket haul as he also won the player of the match award. With this win, India also ended a 93-year drought. Know more:

India won the fifth and final Test match at the Kennington Oval to level the five-match series 2-2. Mohammed Siraj was the hero for the visitors as he picked up a five-wicket haul and also won the player of the match award as India defended the 374-run target to win the Test by just six runs. India, under Shubman Gill's captaincy, also ended the 93-year drought, registering their first-ever win in the fifth Test of a series away from home.

Before the Oval triumph, India had played the fifth Test on 16 occasions, losing six and drawing 10 of them. Finally, India have managed to end the drought and it is one of their best wins ever in history. Even when the 195-run partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root was broken, there was little to no hope left for the visitors.

India's record in 5th Test of a five-match series

Played - 17

Won - 1 (at Oval)

Lost - 6

Draw - 10

England were only 73 runs away from sealing the five-match series 3-1. However, the Indian bowlers sensed an opening there and things changed dramatically in the final session.

A dramatic final session on Day 4 and memorable Day 5

When play resumed, the ball started moving and the Indian pacers - Siraj and Prasidh Krishna - were all over the England batter. Jacob Bethell was the first batter to succumb to pressure but Joe Root's wicket was the real dent in hopes for the hosts.

Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton somehow manage to hang around in the middle, but they were lucky not to edge one of the deliveries. The scoreboard hardly moved during that period as England could add only eight runs in the last seven overs before bad light and rain stopped play.

When play started on the final day, many felt that the heavy roller to make an impact. However, Siraj and Krishna were determined enough to keep up the pressure and pick the remaining four wickets for India to finally end the drought after a massive 93 years.

