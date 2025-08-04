India register smallest-ever margin of win in Test cricket with victory for ages at Oval India registered a historic win against England at the Oval as they denied the logics to win the match by six runs. Coming into the final day of the match, England needed 35 runs to win, while the Indians needed to take four wickets. The visitors pulled off a miracle to script a six-run win.

New Delhi:

It was a victory for the ages at the Oval. India achieved what looked like a fargone result for them when Harry Brook and Joe Root were batting and had put up 195 for the fourth wicket in the chase of 374. But the Indians registered a comeback for the ages to script a fairytale win in the fifth Test and level the series 2-2.

Coming into the final day, England needed 35 runs for a win and had four wickets in hand with Chris Woakes bravely set to bat despite his shoulder injury. Mohammed Siraj came to the party as he first removed Jamie Smith with a ball that woblled awy from the right-hander as he had a poke at it with Dhruv Jurel palming an easy one. He pushed the hosts into further trouble when he got Overton LBW with England still 19 away.

With the hosts now on the backfoot and feeling the pressure like newver before, Prasidh Kirshna cleaned Josh Tongue with a brilliant yorker as India edged closer to history. They were seeing the line but out stepped an injured Chris Woakes with a sling on his dislocated left shoulder. He had to bat left-handed and probably with one hand to protect his shoulder.

Gus Atkinson needed to protect Woakes and he did by taking singles at the end of two overs. However, the destiny had other plans. With seven needed, Siraj steamed in, nailed a yorker and boom, the off-stump went down and out came the 'Siuuu' celebration as India achieved a monumental win.

Meanwhile, this is India's closest-ever win in terms of runs. India had never won a Test match by less than 10 runs before and this six-run victory takes a special place into the annals of Indian cricket.

Lowest win margins for India (runs):

6 vs ENG, The Oval, 2025*

13 vs AUS, Wankhede, 2004

28 vs ENG, Kolkata, 1972

31 vs AUS Adelaide, 2018

With this historic win, India ended the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy on parity with England, a result which many had not anticipated coming to the English shores.