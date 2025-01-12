Shreyas Iyer to captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, vows to end team's long wait for maiden title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph last month

Shreyas Iyer is all set to lead Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2025. Actor Salman Khan made the official announcement on the Big Boss 18 TV show set in Mumbai on Sunday, January 12. Punjab Kings also confirmed Iyer's promotion to captain with an official announcement on their X page.

The 30-year-old cricketer said he is looking forward to working with new head coach Ricky Ponting and also revealed his plan to end PBKS' wait for the maiden IPL title.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me," Iyer said. "I am looking forward to working again with Coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title."

Punjab Kings' stars Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chalal and Shashank Singh were invited to the popular TV show on Sunday. Salman confirmed that Iyer will be leading Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 which is expected to begin on March 23.

Iyer was signed by Punjab Kings for a whopping price of Rs 26.75 in the IPL 2025 auction in November last year. The star batter guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title and recently led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 to prove his leadership skills.

After finishing ninth in the points table last season, PBKS released the majority of their players and retained only Shashank and Prabhsimran Singh ahead of the auction. Punjab entered the auction with the biggest purse and spent heavily to sign their former player Arshdeep Singh and the veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore each.

Punjab Kings' squad for IPL 2025

Retained players: Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.

Players signed in auction: Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey.