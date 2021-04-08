'Surgery was a success, will be back in no time', tweets Shreyas Iyer

Image Source : TWITTER/SHREYASIYER15 Shreyas Iyer confirmed that the surgery for his shoulder injury was successful.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer confirmed that the surgery for his shoulder injury was successful, adding that he will be "back in no time." Iyer suffered from the injury during the 1st ODI of the three-match series against England.

"Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time Lion face Thank you for your wishes," Iyer tweeted.

The 26-year old Iyer had suffered the injury on March 23 when he dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.

Iyer was subsequently ruled out of the 2021 Indian Premier League, and also remains doubtful for his stint with County side Lancashire following the T20 tournament.

Following his injury, the BCCI had stated, "Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans."

The 26-year-old is the captain of Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In the previous edition, Iyer led the franchise to the final of the tournament, which was also the Capitals' maiden appearance in the titular clash.

In Iyer's absence, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will lead the side.