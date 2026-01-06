Shreyas Iyer shines on return to competitive cricket in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Gill fails against Goa Shreyas Iyer marked his return from a spleen injury with a blistering 82 off 53 balls, leading Mumbai to 299/9 against Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In contrast, Shubman Gill endured a forgettable comeback for Punjab.

New Delhi:

Returning to competitive cricket for the first time since his spleen injury, India star batter Shreyas Iyer put up an impressive performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Iyer, who was out of action since October 2025, scored a fiery fifty while leading Mumbai in their clash against Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, January 6. Iyer, the ODI vice-captain, scored 82 from 53 balls in the first innings of the clash at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. On the back of his 82 and Musheer Khan's 73, Mumbai scored 299/9 in the rain-hit 33-over per side clash.

Iyer eyes India comeback

Iyer is eyeing an India return as he has been out of action for more than two months now. He suffered a horrific spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney and was ruled out of action for a period.

He received treatment in Sydney and was later discharged. Iyer spent 10 days at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as part of the last stretch of his rehab.

The right-handed batter featured in a practice game on January 2, where he batted pain-free. He was named in India's squad for the ODI series against New Zealand, but his participation in the matches is subject to his fitness.

Gill fails on VHT comeback

Meanwhile, in another Jaipur ground, India's ODI skipper Shubman Gill failed to perform well during his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Punjab batter was dismissed for just 11 off 12 balls in the second innings of their clash against Goa at the KL Saini Stadium in Jaipur.

Gill was supposed to play in the VHT on January 3 against Sikkim, but could not feature in the clash as he suffered food poisoning.

Things have not been that great for the ODI and Test skipper of late. He suffered a foot injury during the T20I series against South Africa and missed the final match. He had earlier suffered a neck injury during the first Test against the Proteas, as he missed the majority of the opening Test and then also the second one.

He would be hoping for things to remain good as he prepares to lead India in the ODI series against New Zealand from January 11 onwards.