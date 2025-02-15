Shreyanka Patil ruled out of WPL 2025, RCB announce former Gujarat Giants captain as her replacement

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Shreyanka Patil with Georgia Wareham and Ellyse Perry.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the Women's Premier League 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru replacing her with former Gujarat Giants captain, Sneh Rana. Patil, who played a crucial role in RCB's title win last year, is out but her injury is not yet known.

Rana was part of the Giants and had captained them in the first season of the tournament in 2023 when Aussie star Beth Mooney was absent due to an injury after the opening game. Rana's team finished at the bottom of the standings. She wasn't retained by the Giants ahead of the WPL 2025 auction and was not picked at the auction.

She has now joined hands with RCB for Rs 30 lakh. Rana had played 12 matches for the Giants. She picked up six wickets, however, her economy rate was an alarming 9.02. The spinner is running out of the Indian team in white-ball cricket.

She recently India C in the senior women's one-day Challenger Trophy, where she was the third highest wicket-taker with nine scalps to her name.

Coming to Shreyanka, the RCB youngster had shared a post on social media on Friday which hinted her absence from the tournament. "Heartbroken, but I will fly again," Shreyanka had written.

She was instrumental in RCB ending their barren franchise title run. She claimed the most number of wickets in WPL 2024 with 13 scalps to her name from eight matches. Shreyanka has played 15 matches overall and has 19 wickets to her name.

This is not the first injury issue for RCB, who have four more absentees. Sophie Devine (unavailable due to break), Kate Cross, Asha Sobhana and Sophie Molineux (all injured) are not part of the defending champions' side for the third season of the tournament.

RCB's squad for WPL 2025:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha Vj, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Heather Graham, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Charlie Dean.