Shreyanka Patil ruled out for remainder of Women's Asia Cup, replacement announced

India's budding allrounder Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out for the remainder of the Women's Asia Cup with a fractured finger.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) issued a media release on Saturday, July 20 to confirm that Patil has sustained a fracture to her ring finger on her left hand and that she will not feature in the rest of the tournament.

Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Tanuja Kanwar has been named as the replacement for Patil. Notably, Patil sustained the injury while fielding during India's tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan.

However, the young allrounder managed to bowl despite the injury and grabbed two wickets while conceding 14 runs in 3.2 overs.

Patil's injury is a setback for the Women in Blue as the spin-bowling allrounder has made quite an impact in her short career. The 21-year-old has snared 16 scalps in 12 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.14.

Meanwhile, her replacement, Tanuja has received her maiden call-up for India. The 26-year-old had a really fruitful Women's Premier League season two while representing Gujarat Giants.

The spinner from Himachal Pradesh was roped in by Giants for Rs 50 lakh and she repaid their trust by finishing as their leading wicket-taker with 10 poles to her credit.

India can benefit from Tanuja's inclusion as the wicket at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium is known to assist spinners.

Harmanpreet Kaur looks to make a statement

The Indian captain is looking to put on a show at the Women's Asia Cup. She has emphasized a clinical approach in the field and would want to add another trophy to her cabinet to make a big statement ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in October.

"Our bowlers and openers did the job. The first game is always a pressure game that sets the tone. Our entire unit played really well. When we were bowling, we were talking about early breakthroughs. With the bat, credit goes to Smriti and Shafali. We want to keep playing fearless cricket," Harmanpreet had said after the seven-wicket thrashing of Pakistan.