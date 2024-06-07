Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis react to Pakistan's disgraceful loss to USA in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : AP USA.

The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas witnessed history on Thursday as the 18th-ranked USA humbled the sixth-ranked and former T20 world champion Pakistan in the 11th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The USA pipped Pakistan in a Super Over finish in front of a large number of Pakistani fans and the embarrassing loss has left a bad taste in their mouth.

Outraged by the appalling performance of their players, Pakistani fans are lashing out at the team across social media platforms.

Interestingly, the fans are not alone, several former Pakistan players have also joined them in criticising the Babar Azam-led side and have been severely critical of Pakistan's horrendous show in Dallas that has left them red-faced.

Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took to the social media platform 'X' to express his disappointment and opined that "Pakistan never deserved to win".

"Disappointing loss for Pakistan. Not off to a good start. Losing to the USA, we repeated history after the loss to Bangladesh in the 1999 ODI World Cup. Unfortunately, Pakistan never deserved to win as the USA played really well and were in a commanding position right from the beginning," said Shoaib in a video uploaded on his X account.

Watch Shoaib Akhtar's reaction to Pakistan's T20 World Cup loss to the USA:

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis felt that the unit looked "helpless and exhausted" on the field of play.

On the other hand, Pakistan's loss to the USA left the former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja, shocked. A member of the 1992 ODI World Cup-winning team, Ramiz, questioned the strategy of the Babar Azam-led side for not letting Fakhar Zaman take strike against Saurabh Netravalkar in the Super Over.

Pakistan entrusted Iftikhar Ahmed with the responsibility to take the strike in the Super Over.