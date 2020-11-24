Australia vs India: Shikhar Dhawan posts selfie with Team India's new retro jersey

Image Source : TWITTER Shikhar Dhawan sporting India's new retro jersey on Tuesday.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has took to Twitter to post selfie with Team India's new retro jersey with MPL Sports as the new kit sponsor for the upcoming limited-over series.

The left-handed opener, part of T20I and ODI contingent, captioned the photo: "New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go."

Virat Kohli & Co. will ditch the traditional sky-blue kits against the Aussies this series and wear the navy blue coloured kit, which is familiar to the ODI jerseys wore by Indian team in the early 90's. The Indian squad earlier flown to Australia in customised PPE kits to Sydney on November 12.

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

As per BCCI's new kit sponsorship deal, MPL will be kit sponsor for three years, beginning from November 2020. MPL Sports will also be sponsoring the Team India for the upcoming tour to Australia, which begins on November 27.

The partnership with MPL Sports will cover the senior men, women and U-19 national teams.

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, "We are delighted to announce the dawn of a new era for Indian cricket with the appointment of MPL Sports as the kit sponsor for the Indian men’s and women’s national cricket team until 2023.

"We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India."

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah, also, said that the board is "looking forward to working with a young Indian brand."

“The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country. We look forward to working with a young Indian brand like MPL Sports to tap the potential that this sphere holds. This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally," said Shah.